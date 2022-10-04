MocktailSwap (MOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18,315.00

MocktailSwap (MOK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MocktailSwap has a total market cap of $18,315.00 and $34,981.00 worth of MocktailSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MocktailSwap has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MocktailSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.01603281 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About MocktailSwap

MOK is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. MocktailSwap’s total supply is 30,525,769 coins. The Reddit community for MocktailSwap is https://reddit.com/r/MocktailSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MocktailSwap’s official Twitter account is @MocktailSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MocktailSwap’s official website is mocktailswap.finance.

MocktailSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MocktailSwap Finance is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation.Mocktail Token is a semi-fungible token on Binance Smart Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MocktailSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MocktailSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MocktailSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

