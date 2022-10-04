Modex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Modex has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modex Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

