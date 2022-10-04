Mogul Productions Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.29 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions was first traded on September 27th, 2021. Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mogul Productions

According to CryptoCompare, “$STARS token staking generates Hydrazine ($N2H4), a utility token that earns users opportunity for early contribution access to vetted IDOs launching through our platform. Telegram | Medium “

