MonaCoin Market Cap Achieves $37.49 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $37.49 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00272710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

