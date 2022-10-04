monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Up 4.6 %

MNDY opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.49. monday.com has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.