Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.91.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

