MoonBear.finance (MBF) Price Up 1.5% This Week

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $262,171.00 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

