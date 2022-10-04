MoonEdge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $429,689.98 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $429,689.98 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About MoonEdge
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MoonEdge Coin Trading
