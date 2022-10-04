Moonpot (POTS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,087.00

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonpot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.