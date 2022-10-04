Moonshot 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,693.00 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market cap of $1.91 million and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Moonshot’s total supply is 578,809,354,250,540 coins. The official website for Moonshot is project-moonshot.me. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonshot is a frictionless yield and liquidity generation smart contract which applies a 10% fee to each transaction, be that a buy, sell, or transfer from wallet to wallet. This transaction fee is split into two portions that serve separate functions.”

