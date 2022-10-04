MoonStarter Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MoonStarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. MoonStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonStarter Profile

MoonStarter was first traded on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonStarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

