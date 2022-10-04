moonwolf.io (WOLF) Price Down 7.5% This Week

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One moonwolf.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. moonwolf.io has a total market capitalization of $57,917.31 and $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About moonwolf.io

moonwolf.io is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

moonwolf.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy moonwolf.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

