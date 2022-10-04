Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 36.00 to 33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of KHOTF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

