Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Volume Hits $110,661.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.