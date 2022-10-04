MotaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $144,080.68 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $144,080.68 and $1,132.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,481,511 coins and its circulating supply is 55,275,265 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
