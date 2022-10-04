Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $228.97 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

