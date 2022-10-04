MP3 Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. MP3 has a total market capitalization of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MP3 Coin Profile

MP3 was first traded on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MP3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

