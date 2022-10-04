M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.94. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

