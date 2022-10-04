Multiplier Price Tops $0.0030 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 65.3% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $3,050.56 and $80.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Multiplier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL).”

