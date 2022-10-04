Multiverse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.81 Million (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Multiverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Multiverse has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Multiverse Coin Profile

Multiverse’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai.

Buying and Selling Multiverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

