Munch Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $390,542.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Munch Token has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Munch Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Munch Token has a market capitalization of $390,542.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Munch Token

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Munch Token’s official website is munchtoken.com.

Munch Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars.

