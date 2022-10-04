Mute (MUTE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Mute has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mute has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Mute coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mute

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

