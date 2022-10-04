MVL 1-Day Volume Tops $8.17 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $105.59 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

