MYCE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $255,547.77 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MYCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MYCE has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. MYCE has a market cap of $255,547.77 and $47,843.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About MYCE

MYCE (CRYPTO:MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

