MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Critical Contrast

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -1.20% 10.61% 7.70% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.27 -$8.90 million ($0.13) -90.00 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

