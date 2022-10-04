Nahmii One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,590.00 (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nahmii has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nahmii alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.