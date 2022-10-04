Namecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,541.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005517 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00599443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00242836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

