Nano Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Nano has a market capitalization of $107.65 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004389 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,290 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

