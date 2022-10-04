Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $27,369.11 and $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00766890 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

