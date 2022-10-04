National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE BCE opened at $44.06 on Monday. BCE has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,434,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 958,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $736,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

