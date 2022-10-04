National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

