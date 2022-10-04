National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
National Grid Stock Up 2.6 %
NGG stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. National Grid has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $80.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
