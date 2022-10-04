National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NGG stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. National Grid has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in National Grid by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

