Natural Farm Union Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $687,038.00 (NFUP)

Natural Farm Union Protocol (NFUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Natural Farm Union Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Natural Farm Union Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Natural Farm Union Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $687,038.00 worth of Natural Farm Union Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Natural Farm Union Protocol Coin Profile

Natural Farm Union Protocol’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official website is nfup.io. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Natural Farm Union Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFUP builds an integrated agricultural platform ecosystem of 6th industry and blockchain technology convergence. Producers and distributors, consumers and investors maximize each other’s utility, forming a virtuous cycle structure for each product.”

