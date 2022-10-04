NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $3.63 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00017829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00086025 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064124 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030276 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007759 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,499,201 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
