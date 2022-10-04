Neblio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.78 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00012250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,583,334 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

