New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

