New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.57.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. Insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last three months.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

