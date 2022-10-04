New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

LUV opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

