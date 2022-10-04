New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $180.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.05 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

