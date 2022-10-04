New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $322.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $286.21. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

