New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

