New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $446.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.23. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

