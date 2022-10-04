New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

