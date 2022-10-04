New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

