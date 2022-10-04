New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RGA opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

