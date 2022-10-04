New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortive by 511.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fortive by 137.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

