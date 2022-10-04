New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

