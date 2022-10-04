New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $958,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.72 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

