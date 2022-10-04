New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Lennox International Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

