New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,000 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Middleby by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

